"وول ستريت جورنال" تكشف تفاصيل تحركات مجتبى خامنئي للاستحواذ على سلطات الرئيس بعد وفاة "رئيسي"

FILE - Mojtaba, son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019. Ebrahim Raisi was seen as a prime candidate to succeed the 85-year-old supreme leader. His death on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in a helicopter crash makes it more likely that the job could eventually go to Khamenei's son. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)