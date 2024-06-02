فيديو| بسبب دعمهم لغزة.. جامعة شيكاغو الأمريكية تحرم طلابًا من شهادات حفل التخرج

محمد اسماعيل - القاهرة - وكالات
قال يوسف حصوة، الطالب الأمريكي من أصل فلسطيني في جامعة شيكاغو، إنه وثلاثة طلاب آخرين سيُحرمون بقرار من إدارة الجامعة من الحصول على شهاداتهم في حفل التخرج، بسبب مواقفهم الداعمة للفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة.
وأضاف حصوة، في مقطع نشره على حسابه بمنصة تيك توك، أن إدارة الجامعة لن تمكنهم من الحصول على شهاداتهم رغم إكمالهم أربع سنوات دراسية، بسبب “اعتقالهم خلال الاحتجاجات التي عمّت الحرم الجامعي”.
It happened, I’m not getting my diploma at graduation Myself and 3 other seniors were notified that UChicago won’t confer our degrees at graduation this weekend. Despite finishing 4 rigorous and excruciating years of undergrad This comes off the heels of the university already having me and other students arrested & criminalized. The 4 of us have been targeted for “possibly” participating in campus-wide protests which a large majority of our student body has. We assumed we’d have criminal records before degrees. And now we might not even have that We’ve done the work. We deserve our degrees. Standing on the side of justice shouldn’t negate that. Sign, call, write to tell UChicago this is not okay. We need more support♬ original sound - Youssef- Education & College
وأكد حصوة أنه استُهدف مع زملائه الثلاثة بسبب مشاركتهم في الاحتجاجات التي شارك فيها عدد كبير من طلبة الجامعة، مطالبًا في نهاية الفيديو بتوقيع عرائض والاتصال والكتابة للجامعة للاحتجاج على هذا القرار المتعسف.