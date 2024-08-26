شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تعرف على أكثر الأعمال السينمائية حصولاً على تقييمات فى عام 2024 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - يسعى موقع Rotten Tomatoes من حين لآخر لتقيم الأفلام التي حصلت على أعلى درجات من الجمهور والتي تتمثل في إشادات جماهير ونقاد بالإضافة إلى بعض من النقاط الأخرى التي تتمثل في الإيرادات والانتشار الأكثر عبر السوشيال ميديا من فيديوهات وكوميك، والحصول على أكثر من 90% من تقييمات الجمهور على موقع Popcorn meter.

ويعتمد الموقع الكثير من المعايير لاختيار القائمة التي تصل بعض الأحيان لأكثر من 200 عمل سينمائي، والتي أزالت عنها الستار حتى الآن وتضمنت مشاركات كل من Deadpool & Wolverine وTwisters وInside Out 2 وBad Boys: Ride or Die وIt Ends With Us.

تعرف على القائمة الكاملة لافضل الأفلام حتى 21 أغسطس 2024 والتى وصلت لـ 200 فيلم:

12 Mighty Orphans

2000 Mules

21 Bridges

83

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Journal for Jordan

A Man Called Otto

A Quiet Place Part II

Abominable

Air

Aladdin

American Fiction

American Underdog

Angel Has Fallen

Arthur the King

Avatar: The Way of Water

Bad Boys for Life

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Belfast

Belle

Black and Blue

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Widow

Blinded by the Light

Blue Beetle

Bob Marley: One Love

Brian Banks

Bring the Soul: The Movie

Bros

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas

Cabrini

Champions

Chhichhore

Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers

Clerks III

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Creed III

Cruella

Dark Waters

Deadpool & Wolverine

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie — Mugen Train

Devotion

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dream Horse

Dune

Dune: Part Two

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Echo in the Canyon

Elemental

Elvis

Encanto

Father Stu

Fly Me to the Moon

Ford v Ferrari

Free Guy

Frozen II

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Gran Turismo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Hanu Man

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harriet

Here Today

His Only Son

Honey Boy

I Heard the Bells

I Still Believe

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

In the Heights

Inside Out 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

It Ends With Us

Jackass Forever

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jesus Revolution

Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist

John Wick: Chapter 4

Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon

Jojo Rabbit

Journey to Bethlehem

Judas and the Black Messiah

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

Jungle Cruise

Just Mercy

K.G.F: Chapter 2 — The IMAX 2D Experience

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss that Never Ends

King Richard

Knives Out

Land of Bad

Last Night in Soho

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist

Lifemark

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Little Women

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marry Me

Midway

Missing

Mission Mangal

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

Ne Zha

Nefarious

No Safe Spaces

Nobody

One Life

One Piece Film: Red

One Piece: Stampede

Onward

Oppenheimer

Ordinary Angels

Origin

Overcomer

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Past Lives

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Plane

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Possum Trot

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Queen & Slim

Raya and the Last Dragon

Redeeming Love

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Respect

Richard Jewell

Rite Here Rite Now

Ron’s Gone Wrong

RRR

Scream VI

Shaft

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Show Me the Father

Sing 2

Someone Like You

Something to Stand For

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spies in Disguise

Spirit Untamed

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-Day the Movie

Super 30

Suzume

Sword Art Online: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night

Sword Art Online: Progressive — Aria of a Starless Night

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

The Ark and the Darkness

The Art of Racing in the Rain

The Bad Guys

The Beekeeper

The Blind

The Boys in the Boat

The Color Purple

The Courier

The Croods: A New Age

The Equalizer 3

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles

The Hill

The Holdovers

The Iron Claw

The Jesus Music

The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli

The Last Full Measure

The Little Mermaid

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Wandering Earth 2

The Whale

The Woman King

Till

Tod@s caen

Top Gun: Maverick

Toy Story 4

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Trolls Band Together

Twisters

Uncharted

Unsung Hero

Waitress: The Musical

Weathering With You

West Side Story

Where the Crawdads Sing

Wonka

Wrath of Man