شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تعرف على أكثر الأعمال السينمائية حصولاً على تقييمات فى عام 2024 والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - يسعى موقع Rotten Tomatoes من حين لآخر لتقيم الأفلام التي حصلت على أعلى درجات من الجمهور والتي تتمثل في إشادات جماهير ونقاد بالإضافة إلى بعض من النقاط الأخرى التي تتمثل في الإيرادات والانتشار الأكثر عبر السوشيال ميديا من فيديوهات وكوميك، والحصول على أكثر من 90% من تقييمات الجمهور على موقع Popcorn meter.
ويعتمد الموقع الكثير من المعايير لاختيار القائمة التي تصل بعض الأحيان لأكثر من 200 عمل سينمائي، والتي أزالت عنها الستار حتى الآن وتضمنت مشاركات كل من Deadpool & Wolverine وTwisters وInside Out 2 وBad Boys: Ride or Die وIt Ends With Us.تعرف على القائمة الكاملة لافضل الأفلام حتى 21 أغسطس 2024 والتى وصلت لـ 200 فيلم:
12 Mighty Orphans
2000 Mules
21 Bridges
83
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
A Journal for Jordan
A Man Called Otto
A Quiet Place Part II
Abominable
Air
Aladdin
American Fiction
American Underdog
Angel Has Fallen
Arthur the King
Avatar: The Way of Water
Bad Boys for Life
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Belfast
Belle
Black and Blue
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Widow
Blinded by the Light
Blue Beetle
Bob Marley: One Love
Brian Banks
Bring the Soul: The Movie
Bros
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
Cabrini
Champions
Chhichhore
Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers
Clerks III
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Creed III
Cruella
Dark Waters
Deadpool & Wolverine
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie — Mugen Train
Devotion
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Dream Horse
Dune
Dune: Part Two
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Echo in the Canyon
Elemental
Elvis
Encanto
Father Stu
Fly Me to the Moon
Ford v Ferrari
Free Guy
Frozen II
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Godzilla Minus One
Godzilla vs. Kong
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Gran Turismo
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Hanu Man
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Harriet
Here Today
His Only Son
Honey Boy
I Heard the Bells
I Still Believe
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
In the Heights
Inside Out 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
It Ends With Us
Jackass Forever
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Jesus Revolution
Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist
John Wick: Chapter 4
Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon
Jojo Rabbit
Journey to Bethlehem
Judas and the Black Messiah
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie
Jungle Cruise
Just Mercy
K.G.F: Chapter 2 — The IMAX 2D Experience
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss that Never Ends
King Richard
Knives Out
Land of Bad
Last Night in Soho
Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist
Lifemark
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Little Women
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marry Me
Midway
Missing
Mission Mangal
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission
Ne Zha
Nefarious
No Safe Spaces
Nobody
One Life
One Piece Film: Red
One Piece: Stampede
Onward
Oppenheimer
Ordinary Angels
Origin
Overcomer
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Past Lives
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Plane
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Possum Trot
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Queen & Slim
Raya and the Last Dragon
Redeeming Love
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Respect
Richard Jewell
Rite Here Rite Now
Ron’s Gone Wrong
RRR
Scream VI
Shaft
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Show Me the Father
Sing 2
Someone Like You
Something to Stand For
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sound of Freedom
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spies in Disguise
Spirit Untamed
SUGA: Agust D Tour D-Day the Movie
Super 30
Suzume
Sword Art Online: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night
Sword Art Online: Progressive — Aria of a Starless Night
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
The Ark and the Darkness
The Art of Racing in the Rain
The Bad Guys
The Beekeeper
The Blind
The Boys in the Boat
The Color Purple
The Courier
The Croods: A New Age
The Equalizer 3
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles
The Hill
The Holdovers
The Iron Claw
The Jesus Music
The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli
The Last Full Measure
The Little Mermaid
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Wandering Earth 2
The Whale
The Woman King
Till
Tod@s caen
Top Gun: Maverick
Toy Story 4
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Trolls Band Together
Twisters
Uncharted
Unsung Hero
Waitress: The Musical
Weathering With You
West Side Story
Where the Crawdads Sing
Wonka
Wrath of Man
يمكنكم متابعة أخبار مصر و العالم من موقعنا عبر جوجل نيوز