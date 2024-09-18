بيان من فخامة الفريق أول ركن عبد الفتاح البرهان عبد الرحمن، رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في السودان، رداً على بيان فخامة الرئيس جو بايدن

لقد إطلعنا علي البيان الذي أصدره رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية فخامة جو بايدن يوم الثلاثاء 17 سبتمبر 2024م بشأن الوضع في السودان. وبالنيابة عن الحكومة السودانية والشعب السوداني، أرحب بتعبير الرئيس بايدن عن قلقه وأقدر دعم الولايات المتحدة للجهود الإنسانية داخل السودان وفي الدول المجاورة. ونحن نشاركه قلقه البالغ إزاء التكلفة البشرية للصراع الدائر، والذي جلب آلامًا ومصاعب لا حصر لها لشعب السودان.

وتظل الحكومة السودانية مصممة وملتزمة تماما بإنهاء معاناة مواطنينا. ونحن عازمون على بذل جهودنا الرامية إلى إنهاء الصراع الحالي بشكل سريع وحاسم، وضمان استعادة السلام والأمن والاستقرار في جميع أنحاء البلاد. هدفنا ليس مجرد إنهاء العنف، بل القيام بذلك بطريقة تضع الأساس لسلام مستدام، سلام يعالج الأسباب الجذرية لعدم الاستقرار ويعزز الوحدة والمصالحة على المدى الطويل بين جميع السودانيين.

إن ما ذكره الرئيس بايدن بشأن الهجمات المنهجية والواسعة النطاق التي تشنها ميليشيا قوات الدعم السريع على الفاشر، لا يعكس سوى جزء بسيط من الفظائع التي ارتكبتها هذه الميليشيا الإجرامية في أجزاء أخرى من السودان. وتظل القوات المسلحة السودانية ثابتة في التزامها بمبادئ القانون الإنساني الدولي وأعراف الحرب بما في ذلك حمايه المدنيين . إن أعمالنا متجذرة بعمق في القيم الثقافية والأخلاقية للسودان، والتي تؤكد على حماية أرواح المدنيين والحفاظ على تراث أمتنا الغني. وفي تناقض صارخ، تظهر تصرفات ميليشيا قوات الدعم السريع استهتارًا تامًا بحياة الإنسان والبنية التحتية المدنية والتراث الثقافي القديم للسودان، والذي يعود إلى الحضارتين الكوشية والمرَّوية. ويجب على المجتمع الدولي ألا يدين هذه الجرائم الشنيعة فحسب، بل يجب عليه أيضًا محاسبة الدول التي تواصل دعم وتمكين السلوك المدمر للميليشيات.

وتظل الحكومة السودانية منفتحة أمام كافة الجهود البناءة الرامية إلى إنهاء هذه الحرب المدمرة. ونحن على استعداد للعمل مع جميع الشركاء الدوليين سعياً للتوصل إلى حل سلمي يخفف من معاناة شعبنا ويضع السودان على الطريق نحو الأمن والاستقرار وسيادة القانون والتداول الديمقراطي للسلطة. وإنني أتطلع إلى تعميق هذه المناقشات مع المسؤولين الأمريكيين خلال مشاركتي المقبلة في الجزء الرفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الأسبوع المقبل .

ترجمة :

*Statement by His Excellency General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, in Response to the Statement by His Excellency President Joe Biden*

We have taken note of the statement issued by the President of the United States, His Excellency Joe Biden, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, regarding the situation in Sudan. On behalf of the Sudanese government and the Sudanese people, I welcome President Biden’s expression of concern and appreciate the support of the United States for humanitarian efforts both within Sudan and in neighboring countries. We share his profound concern over the human cost of the ongoing conflict, which has inflicted untold pain and hardship on the people of Sudan.

The Sudanese government remains resolute and fully committed to ending the suffering of our citizens. We are determined to exert our utmost efforts to swiftly and decisively bring the current conflict to an end and ensure the restoration of peace, security, and stability throughout the country. Our goal is not merely to end the violence but to do so in a manner that lays the foundation for sustainable peace—peace that addresses the root causes of instability and promotes long-term unity and reconciliation among all Sudanese.

What President Biden mentioned regarding the widespread and systematic attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in El Fasher reflects only a fraction of the atrocities committed by this criminal militia in other parts of Sudan. The Sudanese Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to the principles of international humanitarian law and the laws of war, including the protection of civilians. Our actions are deeply rooted in Sudan’s cultural and moral values, which emphasize the safeguarding of civilian lives and the preservation of our nation’s rich heritage. In stark contrast, the actions of the RSF militia display utter disregard for human life, civilian infrastructure, and Sudan’s ancient cultural heritage, which dates back to the Kushite and Meroitic civilizations. The international community must not only condemn these heinous crimes but also hold accountable the states that continue to support and enable the militia’s destructive behavior.

The Sudanese government remains open to all constructive efforts aimed at ending this devastating war. We stand ready to work with all international partners in pursuit of a peaceful resolution that alleviates the suffering of our people and sets Sudan on a path towards security, stability, the rule of law, and the democratic transfer of power. I look forward to deepening these discussions with U.S. officials during my upcoming participation in the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly next week.

إعلام مجلس السيادة الانتقالي